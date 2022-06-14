Christian Slater Got ‘True’ Guidance From Tarantino

True Romance is one of just two films with Quentin Tarantino screenplays that were not directed by Tarantino himself. (It was directed by the late Tony Scott.) Even though he wasn’t the one behind the camera, Tarantino was still heavily involved with the film, which has become a highly acclaimed cult hit over the past three decades. Christian Slater, who starred in True Romance alongside Patricia Arquette, talked about how Tarantino personally helped influence his performance in the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Slater)