Stephen Amell Almost Brought ‘Arrow’ To The Big Screen … What Happened?

Arrow fans got eight seasons and 170 episodes of the show they loved, but a lot of them still wanted more. You can count Stephen Amell, who starred on the show, among that group. It’s not that he was advocating for more seasons of the show — in fact, his desire to move on was a significant factor in the show’s decision to wrap — but he was hoping to see the character on the big screen. Speaking at a Fandemic Dead 2022 panel, Amell expressed his disappointment that, early in the series, an Arrow movie had been planned, only to be scrapped. (Click on the media bar below to hear Stephen Amell)