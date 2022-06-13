Paramount+ Releases Trailer For New Competition Series ‘All Star Shore’

Trina Njororage, Blake Horstmann, Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, Angelina Pivarnick, Giannina Gibelli, and Johnny Middlebrooks in ALL STAR SHORE streaming on Paramount+. Photo Credit: Gerardo Valido/Paramount+

Paramount+ revealed the official trailer for the first-of-its-kind party competition series ALL STAR SHORE. The series will premiere on Wednesday, June 29 exclusively on Paramount+ and will also stream internationally where the service is available.

From MTV Entertainment Studios, the original series features 14 of the world’s biggest reality superstars from some of television’s most iconic series: “Jersey Shore,” “Love Is Blind,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Geordie Shore,” “Acapulco Shore,” “Rio Shore,” and “Bachelor in Paradise” – as they come together for an epic vacation at the ultimate shore house in the Canary Islands, to battle it out for a cash prize and global bragging rights.

The ALL STAR SHORE contestants include:

· Angelina Pivarnick (“Jersey Shore”)

· Bethan Kershaw (“Geordie Shore”)

· Blake Horstmann (“Bachelor in Paradise”)

· Chloe Ferry (“Geordie Shore”)

· Giannina Gibelli (“Love Is Blind”)

· James Tindale (“Geordie Shore”)

· Joey Essex (“The Only Way Is Essex”)

· Johnny Middlebrooks (“Love Island”)

· Karime Pindter (“Acapulco Shore”)

· Luis “Potro” Caballero (“Acapulco Shore”)

· Marina Gregory (“The Circle: Brazil”)

· Ricardo Salusse (“Rio Shore”)

· Trina Njoroge (“Love Island”)

· Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

