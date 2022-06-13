Chris Evans Has Infinite Respect For ‘Lightyear’ Studio Pixar

For the new prequel film, Lightyear, the iconic animated character of Buzz Lightyear has gotten a new voice. Chris Evans, who’s spent much of the past decade playing Steve Rogers/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, now gets to work with Pixar on one of its most loved franchises. Evans says that he’s been really impressed by the amount of work the company puts into each of its movies, and it’s an honor for him to get the Lightyear gig. (Click on the media bar below to hear Chris Evans)