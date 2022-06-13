‘American Ninja Warrior’ Co-Hosts: Show’s More Family-Friendly Than Ever

In this, the 14th season of American Ninja Warrior, Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila are celebrating their 10th season together as the show’s co-hosts. Over the time they’ve been working together, they’ve seen some amazing athletic performances, and they’ve also seen a few changes to the show’s format. But, according to the duo, some of the most meaningful changes that have happened during their tenure have been the ones that opened the competition up to more families, especially since the show strives to be so family-friendly. (Click on the media bar below to hear Matt Iseman & Akbar Gbaja-Biamila)
