After 40 Years, ‘E.T.’ Is Still Steven Spielberg’s Favorite

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

These days, it’s fallen out of the Top 20, but for 11 years — from 1982 to 1993 — the reigning all-time box office champion was E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film, which opened in theaters 40 years ago. It won four Academy Awards and was the first movie to ever earn an “A+” score by audience polling service CinemaScore. It’s in the National Film Registry at America’s Library of Congress, but the film’s highest honor may be this: Director Steven Spielberg says that, of all the movies he’s made, E.T. was his favorite to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)

 

 E.T. is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms, and it will get a limited IMAX re-release on August 12.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak