After 40 Years, ‘E.T.’ Is Still Steven Spielberg’s Favorite

These days, it’s fallen out of the Top 20, but for 11 years — from 1982 to 1993 — the reigning all-time box office champion was E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. The film, which opened in theaters 40 years ago. It won four Academy Awards and was the first movie to ever earn an “A+” score by audience polling service CinemaScore. It’s in the National Film Registry at America’s Library of Congress, but the film’s highest honor may be this: Director Steven Spielberg says that, of all the movies he’s made, E.T. was his favorite to make. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)