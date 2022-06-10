When Tom Cruise Knew He Was A Hollywood ‘Lifer’

The blockbuster debut of Top Gun: Maverick reinforced the obvious: Even though he’s approaching 60, Tom Cruise is still one of the world’s most bankable movie stars. Considering his breakthrough movie, Risky Business, will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year, that’s quite a run Cruise has had, with more than $4.3 billion in domestic grosses in that time. It’s the kind of career Cruise has always dreamed about; speaking at a Cannes MasterClass Conversation, Cruise talked about the time early in his career when he knew he’d found his calling and would never take it for granted. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)