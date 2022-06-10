‘Grease 2’ Turns 40, And Didi Conn Remembers ‘Natural’ Michelle Pfeiffer

When Hollywood list-makers are compiling their collections of “Sequels Gone Wrong,” there are a few titles that are nearly universal. Caddyshack 2 is probably at the top of that group, and Grease 2 would certainly make it into the Top 10. But over the years, Grease 2 has picked up its share of fans — many of whom wanted to see future superstar Michelle Pfeiffer in her first starring role — and it’s become somewhat of a cult classic. As the film celebrates its 40th anniversary this weekend, Didi Conn (who appeared in both Grease and Grease 2) recalled what it was like to make the make the movie and work with Pfeiffer. (Click on the media bar below to hear Didi Conn)