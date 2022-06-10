Bryce Dallas Howard: ‘Dominion’ Is The Biggest ‘Jurassic’ Of ‘Em All

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing in Jurassic World Dominion, co-written and directed by Colin Trevorrow.

Jurassic World: Dominion marks the end of the second Jurassic trilogy and a turning point in the franchise, with the stars of Jurassic Park and Jurassic World working together when dinosaurs once again terrorize humans. Bryce Dallas Howard, who’s starred in all three of the Jurassic World films, told us that, especially with so many familiar faces in the cast, this will be a Jurassic film unlike anything you’ve seen previously. (Click on the media bar below to hear Bryce Dallas Howard)

Jurassic World: Dominion is now playing in theaters.

