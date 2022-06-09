For ‘Friday Night Lights,’ Kyle Chandler Went Heavy On The Research

The TV series Friday Night Lights, which ran for five seasons starting in 2006, was based on the 2004 film of the same name, which was based on a 1990 nonfiction book. So, when it came to researching his starring role as the high school football team coach, Kyle Chandler had a lot of source material to work from. But Chandler, who won an Emmy Award for his work on the show’s final season, went above and beyond. He told us that, when he got the role, he took a trip down to Texas and spoke with several high school coaches about their motivation and struggles. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kyle Chandler)
Friday Night Lights is currently streaming on Peacock.