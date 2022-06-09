As Mother Of The Bride, Gloria Estefan’s Feeling Liberated

When Gloria Estefan made her acting debut, it wasn’t like there was a lot of pressure — she was only working alongside Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep in the 1999 film Music of the Heart. Since then, Estefan has mainly stuck to making appearances as herself in films (including a cameo in Jennifer Aniston’sMarley & Me), but she’s back in character for Father of the Bride, in which she plays opposite Andy Garcia as the mother of the bride. When we spoke to Estefan, she told us what she liked most about the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Gloria Estefan)