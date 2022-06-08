Kerry Washington Loved ‘Scandal’ Character’s Many Dimensions

For seven seasons, Kerry Washington had one of the most salacious jobs in television, playing the mercurial Olivia Pope in the hit series Scandal. Although she was always meant to be the show’s protagonist, that didn’t stop her from venturing into darker territory from time to time, and that made the role infinitely more interesting to Washington, who gave show creator Shonda Rhimes a lot of credit for taking a chance on such a unique character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kerry Washington)