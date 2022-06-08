Joaquin Phoenix & His Journey To ‘Joker’-dom

Although the original plan for Joker was to make it a standalone film without any sequels, the film’s overwhelmingly positive critical reception, Oscar nominations, and blockbuster status at the box office made everybody re-evaluate that plan. Now, a sequel is officially in the works, with writer/director Todd Phillips posting a photo of a sequel script — with the working title of Joker: Folie a Deux — to social media. He wouldn’t be doing that if Joaquin Phoenix wasn’t already on board … and, in fact, posted a photo of Phoenix reading the script. The second film will certainly be an easier one for Phoenix to make. At the time of the original film’s release, he told us about the process he went through in trying to figure out exactly how to play the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Joaquin Phoenix)
No release date has been set for the second Joker film; the first is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.