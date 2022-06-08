Iman Vellani Thinks You’ll Enjoy Meeting ‘Ms. Marvel’

Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan in Marvel Studios’ MS. MARVEL, exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

At the age of 19, Iman Vellani has gotten her first television role — and as first roles go, you can’t get much better than this. She’s starring as the title character in the new series Ms. Marvel, the latest TV entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, that means she’s now part of the MCU, and her participation in next year’s The Marvels (alongside Captain Marvel star Brie Larson) has already been confirmed. For now, though, Vellani thinks Marvel fans will have a good time getting to know her character, Kamala Khan, and her Ms. Marvel alter ego. (Click on the media bar below to hear Iman Vellani)

Ms. Marvel is currently streaming on Disney+.

