The Late Bob Saget To Be Honored At Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards

Critics Choice Association (CCA) and nonfiction producers’ organization NPACT announced that they will honor the late Bob Saget with the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards, taking place Sunday, June 12 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. John Stamos will present the award to Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget.

Saget hosted the inaugural NPACT Impact Awards (now the Critics Choice Real TV Awards) in 2018; the awards were created to honor and recognize excellence in nonfiction, unscripted and reality programming across broadcast, cable and streaming platforms.

The Sklar Brothers, actors, comedians and television and podcast hosts Randy and Jason Sklar, will host the fourth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards. Presenters include Alan Tudyk, Amir Mathis, Carrie Ann Inaba, Chris Hardwick, Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani, Christine Chiu, Dashaun Wesley, DeJa Skye, Derek Hough, Garcelle Beauvais, Judge Mathis, Kandi Burruss, Kathy Griffin, Kevin Kreider, Linda Reese Mathis, Michelle Visage, Padma Lakshmi, Rob Riggle, Tracy Tutor, and Tyler Henry.

Bob Saget starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has ever produced – Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos – and was also a Grammy-nominated standup comedian for over thirty years. From his Amazon special, Zero to Sixty and his HBO special That Ain’t Right to his scene-stealing cameos in Entourage, and The Aristocrats, Saget was always effective embracing his mischievous side. His career was also remarkably diverse – from directing MGM’s cult favorite feature film Dirty Work and directing and producing the highly acclaimed ABC television movie, For Hope, to starring in the critically acclaimed, Paul Weitz off-Broadway play, Privilege, and starring on Broadway in the Tony Award winning The Drowsy Chaperone. His 2013 one-hour stand-up special, That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, was nominated for a 2014 Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, and Saget’s New York Times Best-Selling book, DIRTY DADDY , was met with critical acclaim when it was released in 2014.

In January 2016, Bob finished a very fulfilling and successful 9-week run on Broadway in the Tony-nominated play, Hand To God, playing the part of a Lutheran minister, Pastor Greg. That year he also co-starred in the film, A Stand Up Guy and began his six-season run on the hit Netflix series, Fuller House. On April 20, 2020, Bob launched his podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You, producing over 100 episodes, featuring Bob’s one-of-a-kind, stream-of-consciousness storytelling, and real and honest conversations with amazing guests, including Tiffany Haddish, Jason Sudeikis, Whoopi Goldberg, Norman Lear, Regina Hall, Bill Burr, John Mayer, Candace Cameron Bure, Cedric the Entertainer, John Stamos, Jake Tapper, Nikki Glaser, Jon Hamm and Bob Newhart. In April 2021, Bob wrapped shooting the dark comedy film, Daniel’s Gotta Die, in the Cayman Islands. He returned to Ohio to perform on the Dave Chappelle and Friends shows after making his first appearance the previous September. From April 2021 through January 2022, Bob was overjoyed to be back out performing stand-up across the country with a new hour-plus of material.

The Critics Choice Real TV Awards were launched in 2019 as a large-scale awards platform to give the robust (and still growing) unscripted genre critical attention and support. The awards celebrate programming across platforms, and also recognize industry leaders with special awards highlighting career achievements. Bob Bain and Joey Berlin serve as Executive Producers. Michelle Van Kempen also executive produces the show.