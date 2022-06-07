Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer For ‘The School for Good & Evil’ Starring Kerry Washington & Charlize Theron

Welcome to The School for Good & Evil, where every great fairytale begins… Directed by Paul Feig, The School for Good & Evil follows best friends Sophie and Agatha, who find themselves on opposing sides of a modern fairy tale when they’re swept away into an enchanted school where young heroes and villains are trained to protect the balance of good and evil. Based on the International Best Selling Book Series and starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, The School for Good & Evil comes to Netflix this September.