Judging ‘Talent,’ There Are Still A Few Surprises In Store For Simon Cowell

It was 20 years ago this week that Simon Cowell first started judging talent in front of American TV audiences on American Idol. Through that show, The X Factor, and America’s Got Talent. He’s seen thousands and thousands of performances over the years. You’d think he’s seen everything, right? Well, that’s the thing he loves about his job, because Cowell told us there are still the occasional performers with the ability to surprise him … in a good way. (Click on the media bar below to hear Simon Cowell)
