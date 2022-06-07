Henry Cavill Definitely Steeled Himself To Play Superman

With the future of the DC Extended Universe being re-evaluated under its studio’s new leadership, some are saying they need to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman and make him the focal point of the enterprise. At this point, whether that will happen is anybody’s guess — he hasn’t been seen on the big screen as Superman since 2017’s Justice League. But, given the feelings he’s expressed about the role, we could see Cavill coming back to it. He certainly had the confident attitude needed to play Superman — he told us that, as he was shooting his scenes, his superpower was banishing all doubt and pressure from his mind.(Click on the media bar below to hear Henry Cavill)
