‘Face/Off’ At 25: Nicolas Cage, John Travolta Trade Thoughts

It was 25 years ago this month that the movie Face/Off was released to critical praise, big box office numbers, and plenty of loving parodies. It’s become one of the most enduring movies for each of its stars, Nicholas Cage and John Travolta, who were clearly having fun portraying each other throughout much of the film. (There’s even talk of the film spawning a new sequel, although nothing has been confirmed yet.) By the time the film was made, both Cage and Travolta had long careers, with Cage winning an Oscar and Travolta having been nominated twice. However, until they met on the Face/Off set, their paths hadn’t crossed; at the time of the film’s release, Cage talked about the process of getting to know each other so that they could play each other. (Click on the media bar below to hear Nicholas Cage)
As for Travolta, he walked away from the experience really, really impressed with his co-star. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)