With Character’s Revival, Warwick Davis Gets To Play A Wiser ‘Willow’

Warwick Davis was just a teenager when he was given a golden opportunity — the lead role in a movie written by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard. That movie, of course, was 1988’s Willow. It was a film that, although not a blockbuster at the box office, has steadily built up an audience over the years through home video and streaming. Now, Davis is returning to the role for a new series based on the character. The new show, also called Willow, focuses on an older, wiser version of the character many years later, and Warwick says he’s excited by the opportunity to play the role at a much different time in his life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warwick Davis)