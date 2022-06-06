‘I Am Groot’ Premiering August 10 On Disney+
Disney+ has announced that the latest Marvel Studios addition to their exciting summer lineup, “I Am Groot,” will launch on August 10. “I Am Groot” is a collection of five original shorts starring Baby Groot, everyone’s favorite little tree, and will feature several new and unusual characters. All five shorts will be available for viewers to watch upon launch.
There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very owns series, exploring his glory days growing up – and getting into trouble – among the stars.
Vin Diesel, who is the voice of Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise, voices Baby Groot. The writer/director is Kirsten Lepore, and the executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum and James Gunn.