How Tom Hanks Went From No To Yes On ‘Elvis’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
TOM HANKS as Colonel Tom Parker in Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “ELVIS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.
COPYRIGHT: © 2022 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

In the last several years, Tom Hanks has added a slew of real-life characters to his portfolio, including such luminaries as Walt Disney, Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood), heroic pilot Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, and newspaper publisher Ben Bradlee. Now, you can add yet another famous real-life figure to the list: Colonel Tom Parker, the legendary (and notorious) manager of musical icon Elvis Presley. Hanks is playing Parker in a new biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann; speaking at a 2022 Cannes Film Festival press conference, Hanks admitted he needed a little bit of convincing from Luhrmann before he agreed to take on the role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)

 

Elvis opens in theaters on June 24.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak