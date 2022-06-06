How Tom Hanks Went From No To Yes On ‘Elvis’

In the last several years, Tom Hanks has added a slew of real-life characters to his portfolio, including such luminaries as Walt Disney, Fred Rogers (Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood), heroic pilot Capt. Chesley Sullenberger, and newspaper publisher Ben Bradlee. Now, you can add yet another famous real-life figure to the list: Colonel Tom Parker, the legendary (and notorious) manager of musical icon Elvis Presley. Hanks is playing Parker in a new biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann; speaking at a 2022 Cannes Film Festival press conference, Hanks admitted he needed a little bit of convincing from Luhrmann before he agreed to take on the role.(Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Hanks)