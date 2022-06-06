How A ‘Jurassic World’ Producer Got The Old Gang Back Together

For the new film in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, several of the actors from the original Jurassic Park have been invited back. Frank Marshall, who’s been a producer on all of the films in the series, was thrilled by the story idea that would reunite so many of the beloved characters, and he told us the interesting part came when he was talking to the actors — Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill — about their roles in the new film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Frank Marshall)
Jurassic World: Dominion opens in theaters on Friday.