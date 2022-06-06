‘American Ninja Warrior’ Is Back To Its Normal Self This Season

The last two seasons of American Ninja Warrior have been challenging ones for the crew and contestants. Because of COVID-19 protocols, there was no roar of the crowd to fuel the athletes’ motivation, as access to the set was highly restricted to just a limited number of people. But now, in the show’s new season, the audiences are back! ANW co-host Akbar Gbaja-Biamila told us that everybody’s excited to have the show’s shoot return to a sense of normalcy. (Click on the media bar below to hear Akbar Gbaja-Biamila)
