Helen Mirren’s Oscar-Winner Got A Reception Fit For A ‘Queen’

Though Dame Helen Mirren is hardly lacking for accolades in her long and distinguished career, The Queen would likely rank as the pinnacle in most people’s accounting of her work. Her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II in the aftermath of Princess Diana’s death is widely regarded as her best performance, and it won her an Academy Award in a crowded race that pitted her against four other Oscar winners (Meryl Streep, Kate Winslet, Dame Judi Dench, and Penelope Cruz). At the time of the film’s release, Mirren talked to us about the film’s reception, and she was especially gratified to see how it was regarded in the UK. (Click on the media bar below to hear Helen Mirren)
The Queen is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.