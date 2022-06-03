Rose Byrne’s ‘Physical’ Scorecard: ’80s Yes, Gurus No

Season 2 of Physical has just begun, taking Rose Byrne’s character further down an ’80s-era road toward self-discovery through aerobics and fitness gurus. The show does a great job of capturing the era, with its attitudes and outfits, as well as the fitness obsession that was just starting to take hold. Byrne told us she doesn’t necessarily subscribe to the idea of lifestyle or fitness gurus, but she is intrigued by learning more about the ’80s. (Click on the media bar below to hear Rose Byrne)
The new season of Physical is currently streaming on Apple TV+.