Jensen Ackles: From ‘Supernatural’ To Superhero On ‘The Boys’

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak

With the long run of Supernatural having come to an end a year and a half ago, Jensen Ackles has found new ways to fill his time — specifically, by taking roles on two series. He joined ABC’s Big Sky last season (and has been promoted to series regular this season), and now he’s also joined the cast for Season 3 of The Boys, the superhero series airing on Prime Video. As it turns out, the new role of Soldier Boy was a perfect fit for Ackles, especially considering he was already a huge fan of the show. Although, as During The Boys 2022 SXSW panel  Ackles said that the fandom initially led to a few nervous moments when he joined the cast.  (Click on the media bar below to hear Jensen Ackles)

The new season of The Boys is currently streaming on  Prime Video.

