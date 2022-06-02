Young Man Of ‘Steel’: What Life Was Like For Dylan McDermott On ‘Steel Magnolias’

When Dylan McDermott starred in the movie Steel Magnolia, playing the husband of Julia Roberts’s character, it was an entirely new experience for him. He was still a young actor who’d only been on one film prior to that, so to find himself working with a cast that included Roberts, Sally Field, Shirley MacLaine, Dolly Parton, and Olympia Dukakis seemed almost unreal. At a panel at Steel City Con, he said to this day, he still has great memories about the film, especially since working with Hollywood royalty came with some definite perks. (Click on the media bar below to hear Dylan McDermott)