Seth MacFarlane Just Can’t Get A Break From Work

Over the past couple of decades, Seth MacFarlane has been one of the more prolific comedy producers in the business, with animated shows like Family Guy and American Dad currently in their 20th and 19th seasons, respectively. He’s also responsible for the two Ted movies and the comedy/sci-fi/drama hybrid The Orville, which has moved to Hulu for its third season. Obviously, keeping all of his projects running requires a great deal of time and energy, and MacFarlane admitted to us that he’s had a hard time finding the on/off switch for his work life. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth MacFarlane)
The Orville: New Horizons is currently streaming on Hulu.