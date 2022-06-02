In ‘Dreamgirls,’ Beyonce Knew Jennifer Hudson Had The Killer Role

When Dreamgirls came out in 2006, Beyonce Knowles was used to being the center of attention. Having become the breakout star of the group Destiny’s Child, she’d embarked on a solo career that had not only put her front and center, but also made her once of the biggest names in pop music at the time. She’d also embarked upon an acting career several years earlier, with starring roles in the third Austin Powers movie, The Fighting Temptations, and the remake of The Pink Panther. So, not surprisingly, it was expected that she’d be the center of attention when Dreamgirls was released, too. But nobody had counted on Jennifer Hudson. The former American Idol finalist stole the show to the extent that she won an Oscar for her debut performance in the film. At the time, Knowles told us she knew Hudson had the best role in the film, but she was just happy to be in a movie that was as historic as she knew Dreamgirls would be. (Click on the media bar below to hear Beyonce Knowles)