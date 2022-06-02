‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actors Figure Out The Show’s Secret Sauce For Success

The Bob’s Burgers Movie comes just a week after the show finished its 12th season on TV. (It’s already been renewed for a 13th.) When the show was launched, it didn’t seem to have the same kind of cachet as the animated shows it was airing with, like The Simpsons and Family Guy. In spite of that, the show managed to build up a loyal audience that was drawn to its low-key but offbeat humor. Three of the show’s voice talents — H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Larry Murphy — shared their thoughts with us about why they believe fans have become so passionate about the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Larry Murphy)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now playing in theaters.