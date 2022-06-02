‘Bob’s Burgers’ Actors Figure Out The Show’s Secret Sauce For Success

(L-R): Linda Belcher (voiced by John Roberts), Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin), Tina Belcher (voiced by Dan Mintz), Louise Belcher (voiced by Kristen Schaal), and Gene Belcher (voiced by Eugene Mirman) in 20th Century Studios’ THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie comes just a week after the show finished its 12th season on TV. (It’s already been renewed for a 13th.) When the show was launched, it didn’t seem to have the same kind of cachet as the animated shows it was airing with, like The Simpsons and Family Guy. In spite of that, the show managed to build up a loyal audience that was drawn to its low-key but offbeat humor. Three of the show’s voice talents — H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Larry Murphy — shared their thoughts with us about why they believe fans have become so passionate about the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, and Larry Murphy)

 The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now playing in theaters.

