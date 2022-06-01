Seth Rogen Won’t Knock Katherine Heigl’s ‘Knocked Up’ Performance

In the time since Knocked Up was released — which just happens to be 15 years ago today — there’s been a lot of debate about the film, much of it centered around an old interview given by star Katherine Heigl. In an infamous Vanity Fair article, she took the film, along with writer/director Judd Apatow, to task for its portrayal of its female characters, especially compared to its male characters. Over the years, there have been barbs and accusations traded across multiple media by both Heigl and Apatow. The movie’s other star, Seth Rogen, has taken a more diplomatic point of view over the years, as he’s spoken kindly about the time he spent on set with both Heigl and frequent collaborator Apatow. Rogen’s been consistent in his praise for Heigl’s performance over the years; at the time the film was released, he told us she was the perfect foil for his character, especially in the scenes that called for arguments between the two. (Click on the media bar below to hear Seth Rogen)