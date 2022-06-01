Jane Lynch: Music & Love Made ‘Glee’ A Big Thing

When Glee premiered 13 years ago, there was nothing quite like it on TV. It was part drama, part comedy, and part Broadway musical, as the show featured elaborate sequences built around pop songs sung by cast members. While most of the songs were sung by the students in the show’s glee clubs, some of the other actors got to exercise their vocal cords as well. Even Jane Lynch, who played P.E. teacher Sue Sylvester, got to sing several numbers over the course of the series, and she talked to us about how the show’s music earned it an audience that knew no boundaries. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Lynch)