Jane Fonda & Don Johnson Review ‘Book Club’s’ Virtues

In the summer of 2018, Book Club became a surprise hit. A romantic comedy for the older generation, it was the perfect counterprogramming for a summer that was dominated by Avengers: Infinity War and other superhero movies, and it hit its mark among older viewers. Now, it’s been confirmed that there’s a sequel on the way: Book Club 2 — The Next Chapter will bring back stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Mary Steenburgen, Andy Garcia, Don Johnson, and Craig T. Nelson for an international adventure set in Italy. When the first film opened, Fonda and Johnson spoke to us about why they felt Book Club had such a great message for viewers of all ages. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jane Fonda & Don Johnson)
Book Club is available on DVD and most digital platforms.