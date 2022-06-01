Ewan McGregor Never Expected To Be ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Again

After wrapping production on Star Wars: Episode 3 — Revenge of the Sith, Ewan McGregor thought he was out of the Obi-Wan Kenobi game for good. And he had good reason to think that — after all, Episode 3 completed the prequel trilogy, and Episode 4 famously featured Sir Alec Guinness in the role. But that was 18 years ago, long before Disney started producing spin-offs like Rogue One, Solo, and The Mandalorian. Now, of course, McGregor is back, starring in the Disney+ miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi. Not only was he surprised to be offered the opportunity to play the character again, McGregor admitted to us, he was even more shocked that he said yes! (Click on the media bar below to hear Ewan McGregor)