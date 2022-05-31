Stability’s Got Sofia Vergara Excited About ‘AGT’

The new season of America’s Got Talent — its 17th — ties a show record for stability. It’s only the second time in the show’s history that AGT’s returned the same host and judges for the third consecutive season. Yes, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum, and host Terry Crews are all returning to the show, and Vergara is beyond thrilled that she’ll be working with the same team as they see a new group of contestants. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sofia Vergara)
America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.