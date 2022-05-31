How Laura Dern Made Her Way Back To ‘Jurassic World’

Jurassic World: Dominion is going to have the feel of a family reunion for fans of the very first Jurassic Park film. Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and BD Wong are all reprising their roles from the 1993 film in the new movie, the first time all four have worked together since the original film. Dern told us it wasn’t too difficult to sell her on the idea of her character coming back, especially when the request was coming from Steven Spielberg himself. (Click on the media bar below to hear Laura Dern)