Catherine Mary Stewart’s ‘Comet’ Still Shines Brightly

Released in 1984, hardly pretended to be anything other than what it was — a low-budget zombie movie with a wicked sense of humor and a couple of fierce females as its heroines. Despite the film’s budgetary limitations, it became a fan favorite, with a respectable showing at the box office and, as time went on, a cult following. All these years later, Catherine Mary Stewart still gets recognized from her role in the film, and she’s still asked questions about it. Speaking at the New Jersey Horror Con Spring 2022 event, she expressed surprise that the film’s success has been as big and enduring as it’s been. (Click on the media bar below to hear Catherine Mary Stewart)