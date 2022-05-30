Harrison Ford Credits Spielberg’s Magic For ‘Indy’ Hits

Shooting has wrapped on the currently untitled Indiana Jones 5, which is likely to wrap up the story of Harrison Ford’s heroic archeologist once and for all. Granted, that’s not surprising, since the saga began more than four decades ago. But Ford feels like the films — especially the original ’80s trilogy — hold up remarkably well for their age, and he attributes a lot of that to its director, Steven Spielberg. According to Ford, Spielberg (who will produce Indiana Jones 5″) has a way of connecting with moviegoers in a way that few other directors can match. (Click on the media bar below to hear Harrison Ford)
The first four Indiana Jones movies are currently streaming on Paramount+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K. The fifth (and probably final) Indiana Jones movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.