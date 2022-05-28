‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Is Finally Here … Why Now, Tom Cruise?

In the sequel-happy 1980s, one of Hollywood’s greatest mysteries was why Top Gun — the No. 1 movie at the box office in 1986 — didn’t get a second installment right away. As time went on, there were always rumors that a Top Gun 2 was being talked about (or even in development), but decades went by without a new film. And it’s actually been 12 years since Paramount announced that, yes, a new Top Gun film was officially in the works. Although there have been a number of delays along the way, Top Gun: Maverick has finally arrived, and Tom Cruise spoke about why he felt the time was finally right to return to Maverick’s story. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)