Kristen Schaal: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Is The Super Deluxe Combo Meal

Bob’s Burgers has been a Sunday night television fixture since 2011 and, in a way, become a TV version of comfort food. (You know, like a burger.) But now, for the first time, the show’s viewers are being asked to get up off of their couches and sit in a movie theater to watch the first Bob’s Burgers movie. Kristen Schaal, who voices the character of Louise Belcher, says going to the theater to watch the movie will feel a lot more special than sitting at home. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Schaal)
The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now playing in theaters.