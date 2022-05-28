Kristen Schaal: ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Movie Is The Super Deluxe Combo Meal

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
(L-R): Gene Belcher (voiced by Eugene Mirman), Louise Belcher (voiced by Kristen Schaal), and Tina Belcher (voiced by Dan Mintz) in 20th Century Studios’ THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE. Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Bob’s Burgers has been a Sunday night television fixture since 2011 and, in a way, become a TV version of comfort food. (You know, like a burger.) But now, for the first time, the show’s viewers are being asked to get up off of their couches and sit in a movie theater to watch the first Bob’s Burgers movie. Kristen Schaal, who voices the character of Louise Belcher, says going to the theater to watch the movie will feel a lot more special than sitting at home. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kristen Schaal)

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is now playing in theaters.

