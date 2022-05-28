Ewan McGregor Returns As An Older ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

As the Star Wars universe continues to expand, one of the films’ best-loved characters has gotten his own spin-off series: Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place between Episodes 3 and 4 in the movie franchise, and it stars Ewan McGregor, who played the character in the three prequel trilogy films. It’s been 17 years since Revenge of the Sith hit theaters, and McGregor told us it’s been interesting to come back to the role, since he’s now playing a much older version of the character — though not as old as the Obi-Wan Kenobi played by Alec Guiness in the original film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ewan McGregor)