As A Writer, Marc Cherry Had A Favorite ‘Desperate’ Character

It was 10 years ago that Desperate Housewives ended its eight-season run on ABC. While Marc Cherry created the show and was an executive producer throughout its run, he also wrote several of the series’ key episodes, including the pilot and the finale. While he loved writing for all of the show’s characters, he told us he had a special place in his heart for the characters of Gabrielle & Carlos Solis (played by Eva Longoria and Ricardo Chavira), and he told us why they were so much fun for him to write. (Click on the media bar below to hear Marc Cherry)
Desperate Housewives is currently streaming on Hulu.