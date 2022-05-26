Playing Pike’s A Peak For ‘Trek’s’ Anson Mount

Anson Mount has been playing Captain Christopher Pike for the last three years, starting on the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, continuing on some episodes of the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks, and now starring on his own series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The character is certainly not new to the Star Trek universe, having been part of the original Star Trek pilot and appearing in two of that show’s episodes back in the 1960s. But Mount has been given the opportunity to reinvent the character as his own, and he says the fans’ reaction to the way he’s taken on the role has been nothing short of phenomenal. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anson Mount)
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is currently streaming on Paramount+.