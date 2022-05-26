‘Grey’s’ Made James Pickens Jr.’s Dreams Come True

Prior to 2005, James Pickens Jr. had been one of those “always a bridesmaid, never a bride” kind of actors. He was highly sought after as a guest star, with multiple appearances on shows like The X-Files, The Practice, and Roseanne, along with guest-starring roles on more than 40 other shows. But he’d never landed a gig as a series regular until he got a call about “Grey’s Anatomy.” That was 17 years and nearly 400 episodes ago, and he feels extremely fortunate to have landed on a show that’s become woven into the fabric of the national culture. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Pickens Jr.)
