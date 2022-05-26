Elizabeth McGovern Likes Staying In Cora’s ‘Downton’ Shoes

Having come primarily from a film background, Elizabeth McGovern had never played a television character for more than eight episodes … until Downton Abbey arrived. Not only did she appear on all six seasons of the show, but she’s also been in both of the series’ spinoff movies, including Downton Abbey: A New Era. McGovern says she’s enjoyed getting the opportunity to play Cora Crawley, the Countess of Grantham for so long, since it’s given her an opportunity to grow the character through the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Elizabeth McGovern)
Downton Abbey: A New Era is now playing in theaters.