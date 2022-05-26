Danny Elfman Always Has Fun On Sam Raimi’s Movies

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Director Sam Raimi and crew members behind the scenes of Marvel Studios’ DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS. Photo by Jay Maidment. ©Marvel Studios 2022. All Rights Reserved.

Although he’s got a reputation as Tim Burton’s go-to guy when it comes to film scores, Danny Elfman has, in fact, worked with more than 50 different directors on their films. And he’s also been a favorite of Sam Raimi’sDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marks the sixth time Elfman has scored a Raimi film, going all the way back to 1990’s Darkman. Elfman told us he’s always enjoyed working with the enigmatic director, who always goes out of his way to make it a fun experience for him. (Click on the media bar below to hear Danny Elfman)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing in theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak