‘Stargirl’ Sequel Has Grace VanderWaal Tackling Big Life Themes

Hollywood Stargirl continues the story started in 2020’s Stargirl, which featured Grace VanderWaal as a free-spirited high school student who struggled to fit in with her peers. So, what better place for someone like that to go than to Hollywood, right? The new sequel follows VanderWaal’s character as she and her mother move to Los Angeles, and she tries to fit in with a completely new crowd. VanderWaal says the things that Stargirl deals with in her new situation are representative of the struggles a lot of people face in their lives. (Click on the media bar below to hear Grace VanderWaal)