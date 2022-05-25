No Hash, Just Tag: Martha Stewart & Her Big ‘Sale’

Normal people have garage sales, but not Martha Stewart. When she wants to part with some of the items she’s accumulated over the years, she has a great big tag sale, and she broadcasts it on national television. That’s the idea behind her new special, The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart, in which she had celebrities and other high rollers over to one of her homes, where they could put in offers on the items she had for sale. Stewart told us it’s an emotional event for her, because there are many items that carry a lot of personal value to her. (Click on the media bar below to hear Martha Stewart)
The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart airs tonight at 8/7c on ABC and will begin streaming on Hulu tomorrow.