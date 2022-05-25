Jesse Spencer’s Safe Return To ‘Chicago Fire’

Jesse Spencer’s departure from Chicago Fire earlier this season shocked many of the show’s fans. After all, he’d been with the show from the very beginning, and when he started the season, he’d given no public indication that he’d be leaving. Fortunately, his split with the show was an amicable one, so he’s being welcomed back with open arms for the show’s season finale, an episode in which he returns for a wedding. Spencer told us that his reunion with the cast and crew was a great one, especially since he didn’t have to face any danger. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jesse Spencer)